Canaccord Genuity Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $76.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

