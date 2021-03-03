Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.13. 94,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.