Cango (NYSE:CANG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CANG stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 1,453,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,574. Cango has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

