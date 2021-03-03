CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannAmerica Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:CNNXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 115.6% from the January 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CNNXF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. CannAmerica Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About CannAmerica Brands

CannAmerica Brands Corp. owns a portfolio of brands in the medical cannabis and recreational cannabis space with licensees in the states of Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company primarily builds and maximizes the value of its brands by promoting, marketing, and licensing brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers, and distributors.

