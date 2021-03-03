Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Up 6%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.73. Approximately 3,649,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,683,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.