Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.32

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €118.32 ($139.20) and traded as high as €136.90 ($161.06). Capgemini shares last traded at €136.45 ($160.53), with a volume of 365,788 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €128.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.32.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

