Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 419 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $175.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,174. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.