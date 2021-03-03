Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 143 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.59. 170,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460,278. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

