Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.