Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 562 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.