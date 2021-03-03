Capital Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,851 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.34 on Wednesday, reaching $2,048.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,968.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,729.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

