Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 30,255 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lessened its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,255 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems makes up about 4.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $74,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,880,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,971,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.97. 22,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,170. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.01.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $2,775,643.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

