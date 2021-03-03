Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 56,636 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.