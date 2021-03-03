Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 57.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 351,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.05, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $123.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.