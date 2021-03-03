Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,909,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

VRSN stock opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,075,832.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $131,267.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,933 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

