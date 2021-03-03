Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of QCOM opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

