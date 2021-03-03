Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 143.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 383,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

