Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.92

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $125.77, with a volume of 54524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,008,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

