Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter.

Get Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) alerts:

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$249.64.

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock opened at C$173.09 on Wednesday. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -36.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$206.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$206.15.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

About Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.