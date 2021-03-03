Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines declined year over year. This was mainly due to lower wholesale sales, soft store traffic and muted international demand. Also, COVID-19 costs related to additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect 2021 and first-quarter results. However, continued momentum in online demand backed by its revamped website with improved products, new mobile app and enhanced checkout experience is aiding online sales. Moreover, omni-channel efforts like the relaunch of the ship-in-store, same-day pickup and curbside pickup facilities bode well. Encouragingly, it expects sales growth and improved profitability in 2021.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

