Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,298,492.26 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.39, for a total value of $1,298,492.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,888.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $120,790,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

