Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSPR. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Casper Sleep by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

