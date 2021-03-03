cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 8% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.04. 637,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,498,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16).

In related news, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Sumichrast sold 240,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $1,060,954.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,496 shares of company stock worth $1,772,228 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of cbdMD by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in cbdMD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

