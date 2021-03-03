CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 295 Shares

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $22,632.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after purchasing an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,792,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

