Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 21,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.