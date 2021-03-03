Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.88. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 951,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jarrod Longcor purchased 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James V. Caruso purchased 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last three months. 5.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

