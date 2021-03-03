Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 226,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 449,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CLLS. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The firm has a market cap of $941.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares in the last quarter. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

