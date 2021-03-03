Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Up 12.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was up 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,169,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,143,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

