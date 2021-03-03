Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,645 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,880,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

