Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

