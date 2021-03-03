Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 5%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.65. 638,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,686,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $379.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

