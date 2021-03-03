Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.98

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $104.80, with a volume of 554169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Get Chevron alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.