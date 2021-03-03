Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 78,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

