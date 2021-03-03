Chrono.tech Price Up 158.5% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $212,117.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00017389 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 158.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00785479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00033514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

