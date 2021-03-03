CI Investments Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $125.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $133.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

