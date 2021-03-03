CI Investments Inc. Acquires 517 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AGCO by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 235,368 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,283.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $133.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

