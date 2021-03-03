CI Investments Inc. Buys 259 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

