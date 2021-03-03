CI Investments Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Spire by 516.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of Spire stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.63.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.