CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Spire by 59.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NYSE SR opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

