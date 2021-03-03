CI Investments Inc. Has $71,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 588.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 58.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 315,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 823,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after buying an additional 54,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

