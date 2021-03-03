CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.