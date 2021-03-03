CI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $95.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

