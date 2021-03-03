CI Investments Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of POR opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

