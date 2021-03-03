CI Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,490 shares of company stock worth $14,589,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.