CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

NYSE:ACI opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

