CIBC Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to $42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,691. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in CAE by 37.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CAE by 44.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

