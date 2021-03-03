CIBC Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.96.

TSE CMMC opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.26 million and a P/E ratio of 17.61. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Bruce William Aunger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$147,342. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,598 shares in the company, valued at C$703,621.38. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $200,990.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

