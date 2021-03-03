CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,547 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHNG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

