CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 325,086 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after buying an additional 309,552 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.18. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

