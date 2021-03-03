CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $447,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.19.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day moving average is $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

